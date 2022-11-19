Assault case: Forest official transferred

November 19, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

A forest official has been transferred and the Thenmala police have filed a case in an incident in which a person was allegedly assaulted at the Aryankavu forest station.

A. Jilson, deputy range forest officer, Kadamanpara forest station, has been transferred from Thenmala division to Punalur division following the incident. According to Sandeep Mathew, a 39-year-old resident, he was tied up and brutally beaten by the officer and some other staff on Friday evening. Reportedly, Sandeep, who was coming back from his farm in an auto, was stopped by the officials. This led to an argument following which he was dragged to the station. He sustained fracture on his nasal bone and he was shifted to Punlaur taluk hospital by Thenmala police.

The incident generated much public outrage after the pictures and videos of a bleeding Sandeep started circulating on social media. While political parties and residents took out marches to the Kadamanpara station on Saturday, protests were organised at various parts of the State by the Kerala Independent Farmers Association.

Meanwhile, Forest officials said Sandeep was not willing to cooperate with them when they tried to check his auto and the officials were attacked first.