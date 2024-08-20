ADVERTISEMENT

Assamese woman gives birth at Thrissur railway station 

Published - August 20, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Thrissur

She was at the station to travel to Sikandrabad. The woman and child were shifted to hospital later and their health condition is satisfactory

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Assam gave birth at the Thrissur railway station on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasna Begam, who reached the station to travel to Sikandrabad, gave birth to a baby girl on the platform in the morning.

The woman, who descended the foot-overbridge, became too weak and sat on the platform. Fellow passengers alerted the railway police who called an ambulance. But she gave birth before the vehicle arrived.

Sanitation workers, Child Welfare department staff, and fellow passengers helped the woman. The woman and the child were later taken to the General Hospital by the ambulance where their health is reported to be satisfactory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman was accompanied only by her two-year-old child. Her husband works in Malappuram. The police have informed her family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US