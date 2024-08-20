Assamese woman gives birth at Thrissur railway station 

A woman from Assam gave birth at the Thrissur railway station on Tuesday.

Jasna Begam, who reached the station to travel to Sikandrabad, gave birth to a baby girl on the platform in the morning.

The woman, who descended the foot-overbridge, became too weak and sat on the platform. Fellow passengers alerted the railway police who called an ambulance. But she gave birth before the vehicle arrived.

Sanitation workers, Child Welfare department staff, and fellow passengers helped the woman. The woman and the child were later taken to the General Hospital by the ambulance where their health is reported to be satisfactory.

The woman was accompanied only by her two-year-old child. Her husband works in Malappuram. The police have informed her family.