Assamese girl to resume schooling on Monday

The 13-year-old Assamese girl who left her home in the State capital and was tracked to Visakhapatnam en route to Assam last month is set to resume schooling on Monday.

The girl who has been accommodated at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, Thycaud, after she refused to return home will attend Government Model Higher Secondary School for Girls, Pattom.

After her return, the girl had refused to go home with her parents, instead deciding to remain under the care of the district child welfare committee. Counselling was provided to her, but she did not change her mind and informed the CWC in writing that she wanted to remain in the State and not accompany her parents to Assam. Her parents had reached the CWC to meet her, but she refused to go with them.

The girl had left home allegedly owing to mistreatment by her mother, including being forced to do household chores.

