Assamese girl returns to Thiruvananthapuram after fleeing from family

The 13-year-old Assamese girl who left home in Thiruvananthapuram after being scolded by her mother five days ago, returned to the city on Sunday night.

The girl, who was tracked to Visakhapatnam en route her journey to Assam, was brought back by a team of the Kazhakuttom police. She will be housed at the shelter home of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Poojappura. CWC chairperson of Thiruvananthapuram district A. Shaniba Beegum was among those who received the child at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

A special meeting of the CWC will be held on Monday morning in the presence of the child’s parents and police officials. The discussion will decide on whether to return the girl to her parents or send her to her grandparents in Assam. She will later be produced before a magistrate who will take a call on the case registered in connection with the case.

