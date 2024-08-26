ADVERTISEMENT

Assamese girl returns to Thiruvananthapuram after fleeing from family

Updated - August 26, 2024 12:04 am IST

Published - August 26, 2024 12:01 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 13-year-old Assamese girl who left home in Thiruvananthapuram after being scolded by her mother five days ago, returned to the city on Sunday night.

The girl, who was tracked to Visakhapatnam en route her journey to Assam, was brought back by a team of the Kazhakuttom police. She will be housed at the shelter home of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Poojappura. CWC chairperson of Thiruvananthapuram district A. Shaniba Beegum was among those who received the child at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

A special meeting of the CWC will be held on Monday morning in the presence of the child’s parents and police officials. The discussion will decide on whether to return the girl to her parents or send her to her grandparents in Assam. She will later be produced before a magistrate who will take a call on the case registered in connection with the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US