Assamese girl refuses to return to her parents

She expresses desire to remain under Thiruvananthapuram Child Welfare Committee’s care

Published - August 26, 2024 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 13-year-old Assamese girl, who had run away from her family a week ago in an attempt to return to her hometown independently, refused to go back home with her parents on Monday.

The child, who was brought to Thiruvananthapuram by the police from Visakhapatnam a day ago, has expressed her wish to remain under the care of the Thiruvananthapuram Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

CWC chairperson A. Shaniba Beegum, who held a special sitting, told media persons that the girl wished to continue her education with the committee’s support. “She has made it clear that she wants to stay in Kerala. While her parents found it difficult to come to grips with her decision, her mother has agreed to let her stay with the CWC. They have also notified the child’s grandparents in Assam about her choice,” she stated, as the girl’s parents and two sisters bid her an emotional farewell.

Ms. Beegum explained that the girl had left home due to alleged mistreatment by her mother, including being forced to do household chores. “This situation led her to decide to leave for Assam after taking ₹150 from her mother’s bag,” she added.

During the meeting, the girl also recounted some challenging experiences from her journey, which included stops in Kanyakumari, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam. “A stranger bought her biryani on the train to Visakhapatnam, and she encountered two boys who tried to photograph her while she was going to the washroom,” the CWC official said.

After a comprehensive medical examination, the CWC took the child to its counselling centre, where she will receive counselling for nearly 10 days.

Moreover, the CWC and the police would investigate the girl’s allegations of mistreatment at home, sources said.

