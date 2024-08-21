Assamese girl goes missing in city; search intensified

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have launched a thorough search for a 13-year-old Assamese girl who was reported missing in Kazhakuttam on Tuesday. The missing girl has been identified as Thasmid Thamasum, the eldest of three daughters of Anwar Hussain, a daily wage worker. The family lives in a rented house near the Kazhakuttam block panchayat office.

Thasmid, who moved to Kerala about a month ago, is a Class 6 student at Kaniyapuram Muslim Girls High School. She was last seen around 10 a.m. The family reported her missing to the Kazhakuttom police by 4 p.m., according to sources.

The police believe Thasmid may have left home after being reprimanded by her mother for arguing with her sisters. She is known to speak only Assamese and is thought to have taken a bag with some clothes and ₹50.

Authorities have increased surveillance at transit points, particularly railway stations, and are using CCTV footage to track her whereabouts. Information including the child’s photos and police contact details has also been shared on social media.