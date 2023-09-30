Assam native sentenced to RI for life for murdering migrant labourer

September 30, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A district court here sentenced an Assam native to rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering another migrant worker five years ago.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge-VII Prasun Mohan pronounced the verdict against Raju Das of Hojoy district in Assam on Friday. He was found guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for murdering Nipin Das of Assam.

He has been imposed a fine of ₹4 lakh, the default of which would lead to additional imprisonment for two years. On recovery of the fine amount, ₹2 lakh each would be paid to the parents of the deceased, the court ruled.

According to the prosecution led by additional public prosecutor K.L. Hareeshkumar, the incident had taken place near Vilayilkonam junction near Station kadavu under the Thumba police station limits on December 2, 2018. Following a dispute that broke out among the duo regarding sharing the expenses for purchasing liquor, Raju attacked Nipin using a cement block with which he bludgeoned his head and face. The victim died after undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city and later in the Government Medical College Hospital here.

The prosecution presented 26 witnesses and submitted 47 exhibits and 10 material objects.