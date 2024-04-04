Assam native held for murdering woman homestay employee in Alappuzha

April 04, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Nedumudi police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman at a homestay at Nedumudi in Alappuzha.

The arrested has been identified as Saha Ali of Assam. Haseera K. (43) of Assam, an employee at the homestay, was found dead on Wednesday. Her body was found lying outside her room on the homestay compound with a shawl tightened around her neck. Earrings were missing from her body.

The police took the accused into custody from Kottayam railway station on Wednesday night and recorded his arrest on Thursday. “Saha who has a wife and children was living with Haseera for the past few years. As per the preliminary interrogation, a dispute between the duo led to the murder,” said an official.

The accused has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 380 (theft) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

