ADVERTISEMENT

Assam native gets 3-year RI for molesting minor girl

March 21, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram Principal POCSO Court, which deals with cases of atrocities against women and children, sentenced an Assam native to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for three years for molesting a minor girl two years ago.

Judge Shibu M.P. pronounced the verdict against Saddam Hussein, 32, of Hojai district in Assam. He was also imposed a fine of ₹15,000.

According to public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the incident occurred in December 2022 when the survivor, who was aged nine years old, had gone to participate in the Beemapally Uroos with her family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, who is differently abled, had attempted to sexually assault the girl when she was sleeping along with her mother and brother near the mosque. On noticing the accused, the mother screamed and alerted other people in the area. Despite fleeing from the area, Saddam Hussein was soon apprehended by the Poonthura police.

The court did not accept defence arguments that the accused had attempted to steal the child’s ornaments and not molest her. The pleas made for leniency considering his physical deformity were also turned down. The prosecution presented 15 witnesses and 19 documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US