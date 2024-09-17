Assam native arrested for abduction bid

The Kazhakuttam police arrested an Assam native following an alleged bid to abduct an infant on Monday night.

Noorul Adam, 47, a migrant worker, was apprehended after he attempted to snatch away a nine-month-old infant from the child’s grandmother at a pharmacy at the Kazhakuttom junction around 8 p.m.

While the woman resisted his attempts, the accused attacked her and pushed the child away. Both of them sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. The accused was overpowered by passersby and later handed over to the police. He was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the police said.