Assam native arrested for abduction bid

The Kazhakuttam police arrested an Assam native following an alleged bid to abduct an infant on Monday night.
Noorul Adam, 47, a migrant worker, was apprehended after he attempted to snatch away a nine-month-old infant from the child’s grandmother at a pharmacy at the Kazhakuttom junction around 8 p.m.
While the woman resisted his attempts, the accused attacked her and pushed the child away. Both of them sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. The accused was overpowered by passersby and later handed over to the police. He was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the police said.
Published - September 17, 2024 08:15 pm IST