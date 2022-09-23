Assam girl who reached Kerala capital sent back home

A 15-year-old girl from Assam who had reached the State capital in August has been sent back home. The adolescent who had left home and boarded a train from Guwahati all alone has been sent back, courtesy the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

It was on August 1 that the girl with speech impairment reached Thiruvananthapuram on a train. The Childline railway desk handed over the girl to the CWC.

As the girl showed signs of mental distress, she was provided treatment at the Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, and housed at the Kaliveedu child protection centre. Since the girl could not speak, it was difficult to make out where she hailed from. However, when she produced a platform ticket of the Guwahati railway station, the CWC was able to get in touch with the CWC of Kamrup district in Assam and the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Under the supervision of CWC chairperson Shaniba Begum and members Mary John, Alice Skaria, Raveendran, and Venugopal, two women police personnel, police officers from the Armed Reserve Camp, and the house mother of Kaliveedu handed over the girl to the CWC of Assam.