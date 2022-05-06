Asramam to get a butterfly park

Around 60 species of butterflies found in the area

Asramam, the lone biodiversity heritage site in the State, will now have a butterfly park. The park will come up on 10 cents of land adjacent to the site of the old boat club.

Mayor Prasanna Ernest, who inaugurated the construction recently, said that facilities including irrigation, bio-fencing, pool, lawn and footpath will also be provided as part of the project. The area identified is suitable for butterfly habitat and the park is expected to become a major tourist attraction in the future.

The project is being implemented with the technical assistance of the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Palode, and the support of Kollam Corporation’s biodiversity conservation committee.

Flowering trees

A preliminary study conducted by the biodiversity board had found around 60 species of butterflies in the area. Flowering trees that attract butterflies and other host plants will be planted in the land as part of the project. Trees such as Neermathalam (caper), Vayana (Indian bay) and lime has been already planted on the site. Kerala State Biodiversity Board member secretary A.V. Santhosh Kumar presided while Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute Technical Officer S. Anil Kumar, Corporation standing committee heads, councillors, and political party leaders were present on the occasion.