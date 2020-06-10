Kerala

Asphyxia cause of tigress’ death

Autopsy in progress on the carcass of a tigress at the forest range office at Vadassesikkara on Wednesday.

Autopsy in progress on the carcass of a tigress at the forest range office at Vadassesikkara on Wednesday.  

A tigress that was reportedly found in an exhausted state near a stream at Maniyar, near Vadasserikkara, on Tuesday afternoon died later in the day.

The tigress was under observation of forest personnel who rushed to the spot. It could be the animal that killed a plantation worker at Medappara, near Thannithode, on May 7, they said.

The autopsy of the carcass was conducted by veterinary surgeons Shyam Chandran, K.Kishore Kumar, and Rahul Nair on Wednesday afternoon. Ranni Divisional Forest Officer M. Unnikrishnan and other officers were present.

Dr. Shyam Chandran said the immediate cause of death of the animal was asphyxia. It was found that porcupine spines had pierced its lungs and throat.

Experts infer that the tigress died of starvation after the spines got lodged in its throat during a fight with a porcupine. The carcass was buried at the forest range office compound at Vadasserikkara in the afternoon.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 10:06:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/asphyxia-cause-of-tigress-death/article31798005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY