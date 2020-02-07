Asna triumphs, braving odds

A living martyr of the cult of violence in Kannur, K. Asna officially started her career as doctor at the Cheruvancheri Family Health Centre (FHC) near Koothuparamba, her home town, on Wednesday.

A six-year-old Asna playing in the backyard of her house on September 27, 2000 was injured after a bomb, allegedly hurled by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers, exploded near her. Her right leg had to be amputated below the knee.

An undeterred Asna secured A+ in the SSLC examination and passed Plus Two with distinction. Her hard work helped her get admission for MBBS at Government Medical College, Kozhikode. Her desire to become a doctor was fostered by the love and care she received from doctors while she was hospitalised for three months. “Nurses used to give me stethoscope and doctors showered their love, kindling an interest in me to be like them,” she said.

“I wish to thank all those who helped and supported us to sail through the tough times. It is a great opportunity to serve the people who stood with us,” she said after joining duty. Asna was accompanied by her father Nanu, who ran a tea shop.

She was the first choice on the list of applicants, appointed by the panchayat board.

There was violence during polling at Poovathur Upper Primary School at Cheruvanchery in the local body elections on September 27, 2000. Asna’s house was adjacent to the school.Asna, who was injured in the bomb blast, was rushed to the Thalassery Hospital and then to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.