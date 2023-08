August 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cantonment police have arrested a man on charges of attacking the office of Asianet News at Housing Board Junction. The man had hurled interlocking bricks at the office, shattering the windshield of a car and the glass pane of the security cabin. The accused was identified as as Sooraj, Flat No. 116, Rajaji Nagar. He had launched a similar attack on the channel’s office once earlier, the City police said.