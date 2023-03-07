ADVERTISEMENT

Asianet News moves Kerala High Court seeking police protection

March 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Asianet News has moved the Kerala High Court seeking police protection for its office as they said they were facing threats from Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists.

The petition is likely to be considered by the court on Wednesday.

The news channel said trouble broke out after it telecast a programme on a minor girl being trapped by drug mafia. The channel claimed that the “story was revisited in the programme of Roving Reporter under the caption ‘Narcotics is dirty business’ using file shots in order to protect the privacy and reputation of the minor victim and the family.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of around 30 SFI activists violently and forcibly trespassed on the Kochi unit of the office and studio floor of the channel and shouted slogans. They also intimidated the staff of the channel, the complaint said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US