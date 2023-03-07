Asianet News moves Kerala High Court seeking police protection

March 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Asianet News has moved the Kerala High Court seeking police protection for its office as they said they were facing threats from Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists.

The petition is likely to be considered by the court on Wednesday.

The news channel said trouble broke out after it telecast a programme on a minor girl being trapped by drug mafia. The channel claimed that the “story was revisited in the programme of Roving Reporter under the caption ‘Narcotics is dirty business’ using file shots in order to protect the privacy and reputation of the minor victim and the family.”

A group of around 30 SFI activists violently and forcibly trespassed on the Kochi unit of the office and studio floor of the channel and shouted slogans. They also intimidated the staff of the channel, the complaint said.