Asianet, Manorama scribes chosen for Aryad Gopi award

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 24, 2022 19:37 IST

S. Shyamkumar, chief reporter, Asianet News, and V. Sajeev, senior cameraman, Manorama News, have been selected for Aryad Gopi Memorial Award 2021-22.

The award instituted by Aryad Gopi Trust and Kollam Press Club carries a purse of ₹10,001 and a citation. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will handover the award at a function to be held on August 25 at Kollam Press Club at 10 a.m. Former MP Sebastian Paul will deliver a speech on ‘Literature and Journalism’ on the occasion.

