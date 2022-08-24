Kerala

Asianet, Manorama scribes chosen for Aryad Gopi award

S. Shyamkumar, chief reporter, Asianet News, and V. Sajeev, senior cameraman, Manorama News, have been selected for Aryad Gopi Memorial Award 2021-22.

The award instituted by Aryad Gopi Trust and Kollam Press Club carries a purse of ₹10,001 and a citation. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will handover the award at a function to be held on August 25 at Kollam Press Club at 10 a.m. Former MP Sebastian Paul will deliver a speech on ‘Literature and Journalism’ on the occasion.


