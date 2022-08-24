Asianet, Manorama scribes chosen for Aryad Gopi award
S. Shyamkumar, chief reporter, Asianet News, and V. Sajeev, senior cameraman, Manorama News, have been selected for Aryad Gopi Memorial Award 2021-22.
The award instituted by Aryad Gopi Trust and Kollam Press Club carries a purse of ₹10,001 and a citation. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will handover the award at a function to be held on August 25 at Kollam Press Club at 10 a.m. Former MP Sebastian Paul will deliver a speech on ‘Literature and Journalism’ on the occasion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.