Asian Stroke Summer School to begin on July 11 in Thiruvananthapuram

Asian Stroke Summer School 2024, an educational summit for stroke trainees from various parts of Asia, will be held here from July 11 to 14. The course is organised by the Comprehensive Stroke Care Programme and Department of Imaging Sciences and Interventional Radiology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, in collaboration with University of Bern, Switzerland.

The four-day teaching course involves acute stroke treatment where young neurologists and neuro-interventionalists collaborate to enhance the interdisciplinary management of acute ischemic stroke. The programme includes lectures and workshops led by 12 international faculties from Europe, the U.S.A, Canada and Australia and 40 national faculties. World Health Organisation (WHO) is joining hands with the programme and bringing delegates from eight South East Asian countries – Timor-Leste, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka.

The highlight of the meeting is the training of physicians and interventionalists in intravenous thrombolysis and thrombectomy procedures, which is an emergency treatment for acute ischemic stroke where big clots block the main blood vessels in the brain.

