ASI turns a blind eye to Bekal Fort conservation

A portion of the Bekal Fort’s northeastern bastion wall that got damaged in rain over nine months ago.

Kasaragod

15 March 2020 23:33 IST

Outer walls damaged over 9 months ago yet to be restored

The negligence towards the conservation of Bekal Fort by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has left conservationists and tourists disappointed.

It has been over nine months since the outer walls of the bastion on the northeastern side of the fort got damaged in rain. However, the ASI, which is entrusted with the conservation of the cultural monument, has turned a blind eye to it. No steps have been taken to restore the walls, which is about 10 metres high and seven-metre wide. The mud plastering and laterite stones have collapsed.

Saifudheen Kalanad, social activist and general secretary of Bekal Tourism Organisation, said it was unfortunate that the walls still remained collapsed and tree roots were further causing damage to them.

“Despite the Central government allocating huge amounts for conservation work, no steps were taken to restore the walls for almost a year. They may completely come down at any time,” he said. With monsoon just a few months away, rain could heavily damage the bastion, he added. “It was surprising to see that so much of work has been undertaken to beautify the fort from inside. However, the walls, which guard the fort, are left to fall apart,” said Vinay Kumar, a tourist from Karnataka. The government had the responsibility to restore them on war footing, he added.

Apparently, at least two bastions, on east and north sides, have been closed for tourists for the past several months. On an average, 600 tourists visit the fort every day, while the number increases to 3,000 during weekends.

When contacted, K.P. Mohandas, superintending archaeologist, ASI, said the work would be carried out by the next financial year.