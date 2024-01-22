ADVERTISEMENT

ASI suspended

January 22, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Sub-inspector of police with the Armed Reserve Police camp in Pathanamthitta has been placed under suspension following allegations that he had appeared for duty in an ebirated state.The official, identified as Jess Joseph was suspended by the District police Chief on the basis of a preliminary investigation report by the AR Camp assistant commandant M C Chandrasekharan. The accused official, who had been assigned to guard the Thiruvabharanam procession at Sathram near Laha, allegedly consumed alcohol and fled the spot when the police attempted to took him on a medical test. The Ranni police too has launched a probe into the incident.

