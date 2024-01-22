GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASI suspended

January 22, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Sub-inspector of police with the Armed Reserve Police camp in Pathanamthitta has been placed under suspension following allegations that he had appeared for duty in an ebirated state.The official, identified as Jess Joseph was suspended by the District police Chief on the basis of a preliminary investigation report by the AR Camp assistant commandant M C Chandrasekharan. The accused official, who had been assigned to guard the Thiruvabharanam procession at Sathram near Laha, allegedly consumed alcohol and fled the spot when the police attempted to took him on a medical test. The Ranni police too has launched a probe into the incident.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.