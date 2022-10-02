ASI suspended for offensive post on Kodiyeri

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 02, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer attached to the Medical College police station was suspended on Sunday for posting an offensive message regarding the late CPI(M) leader and former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in a WhatsApp group.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

City police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar placed assistant sub-inspector Uroob under suspension, pending enquiry, in connection with a post he had made in a group maintained by the parents-teachers association of a school at Pothencode. CPI(M) activists had organised a demonstration outside the police station to demand disciplinary action against the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app