Kerala

ASI suspended for offensive post on Kodiyeri

An officer attached to the Medical College police station was suspended on Sunday for posting an offensive message regarding the late CPI(M) leader and former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in a WhatsApp group.

City police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar placed assistant sub-inspector Uroob under suspension, pending enquiry, in connection with a post he had made in a group maintained by the parents-teachers association of a school at Pothencode. CPI(M) activists had organised a demonstration outside the police station to demand disciplinary action against the officer.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 9:03:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/asi-suspended-for-offensive-post-on-kodiyeri/article65963667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY