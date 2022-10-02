ASI suspended for offensive post on Kodiyeri

An officer attached to the Medical College police station was suspended on Sunday for posting an offensive message regarding the late CPI(M) leader and former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in a WhatsApp group.

City police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar placed assistant sub-inspector Uroob under suspension, pending enquiry, in connection with a post he had made in a group maintained by the parents-teachers association of a school at Pothencode. CPI(M) activists had organised a demonstration outside the police station to demand disciplinary action against the officer.