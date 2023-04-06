ADVERTISEMENT

ASI suspended for dancing in an inebriated condition

April 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

Incident on Tuesday night at Mariamman temple in Poopara town in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

An additional sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Santhanpara police station in Idukki has been suspended for dancing in an inebriated condition while on duty. The officer has been identified as K.C. Shaji.

According to Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police Alex Baby, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Mariamman temple in Poopara town in Idukki. Mr. Shaji and another police officer were deployed to the temple on duty.

The official started dancing to the tune of a Tamil devotional song. The temple authorities and local people had to intervene to stop him from dancing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. Following this, the Special Branch and the Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) conducted a probe and submitted a report. Based on the probe report, Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) A. Sreenivas on Thursday suspended the officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US