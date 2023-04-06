ASI suspended for dancing in an inebriated condition

April 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

An additional sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Santhanpara police station in Idukki has been suspended for dancing in an inebriated condition while on duty. The officer has been identified as K.C. Shaji.

According to Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police Alex Baby, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Mariamman temple in Poopara town in Idukki. Mr. Shaji and another police officer were deployed to the temple on duty.

The official started dancing to the tune of a Tamil devotional song. The temple authorities and local people had to intervene to stop him from dancing.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. Following this, the Special Branch and the Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) conducted a probe and submitted a report. Based on the probe report, Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) A. Sreenivas on Thursday suspended the officer.