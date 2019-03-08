ASI suggests church conservation

The status quo of Eraviperoor Immanuel Mar Thoma Church, Pathanamthitta, shall be “maintained as such for the posterity of our heritage and past,” the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted before the Kerala High Court.

It was on a petition moved by the Church Protection Committee, which sought a directive to the church authorities to desist from demolishing it and to maintain the status quo, that the ASI submitted the report.

The Thrissur Circle of the ASI had inspected the site on a directive from the court.

The church structure is intact and does require minimal interventions for maintenance.

The church premises occupy a large cemetery which has been in use since the 19th Century, it was reported.

The church has a diminutive altar and nave, which is one of the patterns of the church construction in Kerala that prevailed during the 15th to 17th centuries.

Diminutive altar

The diminutive altar has a vaulted rood, which is a feature the early churches in Kerala.

The church also has a wooden balcony, which is rarely seen constructed in the churches of Kerala from 17th to 18th centuries onwards, it submitted.

It is one of the best examples of the church architecture in Kerala.

The church building is undoubtedly a heritage structure and has all the features of traditional Kerala architecture, even though the facade of the church was renovated and reconstructed at a later period, the ASI submitted.