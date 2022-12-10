ASI revenue from protected sites belies Kerala Tourism’s claim of recovery

December 10, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the government claims that domestic tourism is back to normal with tourist footfall surpassing the pre-pandemic figures, the revenue from sites of national importance and monuments in the State in the past three years shows that the recovery is still partial.

There are 29 monuments and sites in the State declared of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

According to statistics available with the Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs, revenue from such sites in the State was ₹2.08 crore during 2019-20, which nosedived to ₹15.47 lakh in 2020-21 at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. The last financial year saw it recover to ₹95.94 lakh.

A senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said the major part of the revenue from protected monuments and sites came from domestic tourists. Around 65-70% of the revenue came from domestic tourists during the pre-pandemic period, while foreigners accounted for 30-35%. Now, foreign tourist arrival was down to a trickle.

Of the 29 monuments and sites of national importance, only five sites, including Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, Mattancherry Palace Museum in Kochi, and Palakkad Fort, generated revenue for the ASI by way of sale of tickets. The Mattancherry museum, which used to have 23-24 lakh visitors during the pre-pandemic period, was having only a few lakh tourists now, said the official.

Recently, statistics released by Kerala Tourism claimed that Kerala’s travel and hospitality industry received a total of 1,33,80,000 domestic tourists in the first nine months of 2022, notching a 1.49% increase as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period. It also stated that the tourism sector grew by 120% contributing 12.07% of the State Gross Domestic Product in 2021-22, which is above the national average.