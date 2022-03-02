ASI recovers cannonballs from Palakkad Fort

Find made after some areas on western side were dug up for drainage purpose

Find made after some areas on western side were dug up for drainage purpose

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) presumes that there can be dozens of cannonballs buried on the premises of Palakkad Fort, widely known as Tipu’s Fort. The presumption comes in the wake of the recovery of 47 cannonballs from the western side of the fort here in recent days.

The cannonballs were recovered when the ASI dug up some areas on the western side of the fort for drainage purpose. The cannonballs were found in a wider distribution within one metre depth on the fort premises.

However, ASI officials said they had no immediate plan to dig up the area further in pursuit of cannonballs. The provenance of the cannonballs is unknown as the fort had fallen into the hands of several rulers, including Hyder Ali, Tipu, Zamorin, and the British, at different times.

ASI officials said they would preserve the cannonballs after cleaning it properly and scientifically. The wing in the Archaeology department specialising in scientific cleaning and preservation of antiquities would take over the cannonballs.

Fort officials said the iron cannonballs, recovered during the work in February, were kept as they were. They said if 47 could be recovered during the drainage work, there would definitely be more lying under the soil in the region.

Palakkad Fort is now one of the best-preserved ASI monuments in the State. It is the only fort completely made of granite rocks. Although there is no historical record to establish the original construction of the fort, it is presumed that Mysore ruler Hyder Ali rebuilt the fort after he took it over in 1766.

The fort came to be called Tipu’s Fort after Hyder Ali’s son Tipu Sultan used it strategically in his wars against the British.

The presence of State government offices, including Taluk Supply Office, inside the fort has delayed the preservation of some British-era tile-roofed buildings inside. The building that had housed a jail in the fort is currently under consideration for renovation after the jail was shifted to Malampuzha over a year ago.

One building, abandoned by an office because of its poor condition, is on the verge of collapse. The ASI, however, has not given up its conservation plan.