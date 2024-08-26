ADVERTISEMENT

ASI accused of beating up schoolboy

Published - August 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Police say it was a case of mistaken identity

The Hindu Bureau

A police officer beating him up higher secondary student at Nenmara, near here, on Monday. The student was admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Nenmara, with injuries on his body.

The 17-year-old schoolboy was beckoned to a police jeep and beaten up by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh K. The boy said he was thrashed by the officer on his neck and head. The boy’s father said he had no idea why the officer attacked his son when he went to a shop. The boy sustained a swollen face in the attack.

Second case

The police said it was a case of mistaken identity, and the boy was mistaken for another person. This was the second case of a police personnel attacking a student in the district within a week. A police officer at Pattambi was suspended after he attacked a student for no apparent reason.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US