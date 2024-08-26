ASI accused of beating up schoolboy

A police officer beating him up higher secondary student at Nenmara, near here, on Monday. The student was admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Nenmara, with injuries on his body.

The 17-year-old schoolboy was beckoned to a police jeep and beaten up by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh K. The boy said he was thrashed by the officer on his neck and head. The boy’s father said he had no idea why the officer attacked his son when he went to a shop. The boy sustained a swollen face in the attack.

Second case

The police said it was a case of mistaken identity, and the boy was mistaken for another person. This was the second case of a police personnel attacking a student in the district within a week. A police officer at Pattambi was suspended after he attacked a student for no apparent reason.