Ashtamudi Lake clean-up drive to be launched

22 September 2021 19:56 IST

Study finds massive degradation of waterbody due to a range of issues

Data collection trips conducted by various local bodies in the district have found that Ashtamudi Lake is facing massive degradation due to a range of issues, including pollution.

While it has been found that several parts of the waterbody have been encroached, rampant waste dumping is another concern.

“We will be launching a project to clear the encroachments in coordination with the Revenue Department. Steps will be taken for setting up proper toilet facilities in the same parts since we have found many families are diverting septage waste into the lake. Enforcement measures will be intensified,” said Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu here on Wednesday.

Protecting the aquatic ecosystem and piscean wealth is another goal and surveillance will be beefed up to identify illegal fishing practices.

₹50-lakh project

The Kollam Corporation has decided to spend ₹50 lakh for cleaning the lake while an equal amount will be used for the renovation of Link Road. A floating garden and music fountain will also come up in the area.

The clean-up drive is expected to take off by early October and measures will be taken to stop drainage water reaching the lake. Apart from rejuvenating the waterbodies, the Corporation is planning to conduct anti-plastic campaigns in all 55 divisions and panchayat boundaries.

Kollam Corporation and 12 panchayats share the shoreline of Ashtamudi and all the local bodies had scoured various parts of the waterbody to assess its current condition.

Ramsar site

Based on the reports, a series of programmes will be implemented to clean the lake and conserve its biodiversity. In order to conserve the Ramsar site, the Kollam Corporation is planning to launch a comprehensive strategy and a special committee will be handling the issues related to pollution and encroachment. The local body has conducted a technical workshop as part of preparing an action plan to rejuvenate the lake.

“The lake cleaning will start on October 2 and a string of long and short-term programmes will follow," said Mr. Madhu. The authorities are also exploring the possibilities to promote backwater tourism while sticking to scientific and environment-friendly practices.