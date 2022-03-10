Ashtamudi Fish Count reveals change in species composition

Decline in species diversity, increasing presence of marine fish, and dip in commercially important varieties such as pearl sport (karimeen) and mud crab (kayal njandu). Ashtamudi Fish Count (AFC) 2022 reveals stark variations in the ichthyofauna of the waterbody, a designated Ramsar site.

The first fish census of the lake has also found rapid invasion of Charru mussel, an invasive bivalve species, and increasing levels of pollution. Jointly organised by the Department of Fisheries, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), and the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, the census has been carried out by researchers and experts with the help of fishers.

“According to published data, the lake had the presence of 158 species in 60 families. But the AFC recorded only 51 species and even after more seasonal surveys there won’t be a huge change. Freshwater species and typical estuarine species are declining and the size of all commercial species has come down. Some unique species such as arrowfin goby ( Oxyurichthys tentacularis), locally known as ‘koozhavali,’ are now seen in some restricted areas only. Ashtamudi Lake is the only lake in India that supports the species and catfish population is also declining,” says A. Bijukumar, Professor and Head of the Department, Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala.

Change in species composition is another important finding as around 85% of the 52 species in the lake are marine varieties. “An increase in the predominance of marine species, even in the freshwater zone, indicates a decline in the freshwater flow from the Kallada river due to climate change. Salt water intrusion is increasing and only very tolerant species can survive in such conditions,” he adds.

The census has also recorded three marine species for the first time in the lake, which included the tripod fish Tricanthus bicaculeatus (muppiri), Cardinal fish Apogonichthys teaniatus (kaduva nanthal) and Queenfish, Scomeroides lysan (cheru paara). Dr. Bijukumar says species like pearl spot are very sensitive to water quality change and pollution is one major issue impacting the system. “Pollution, siltation and mangrove loss are the primary threats. Along with that juvenile fishing, electric fishing and other illegal practices are affecting the biodiversity. If all these conditions continue unchecked, there will be a dominance of marine species in the future.”

According to Fisheries officials, the hot weather is one factor that contributed to the dip in species biodiversity and the aquatic system is expected to change soon. “During monsoon the conditions will change and we can find more species. Absence of rain during the last couple of months and the onset of summer have led to saline incursion and the presence of marine shoals,” says K. Suhair, Deputy Director, Fisheries. He adds that continued studies are required to reach any conclusion and at present the situation is not alarming. “We might have missed migratory fish and some other species that come out only for breeding. We cannot call it a drastic decline,” says Mr.Suhair.