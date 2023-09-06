HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya held

Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy Temple held the annual ritualistic mass feast on September 6

September 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya, the annual ritualistic mass feast, was held with traditional fervour at Sree Parthasarathy Temple at Aranmula on Wednesday.

Thousands of people, including the crew of 51 Palliyodams (snakeboats), attended the sumptuous feast, served on the sprawling temple premises on the banks of Pampa. K. Ananthagopan, president, Travancore Devaswom Board, inaugurated the feast at a function presided over by the Palliyoda Seva Sangham (PSS) president K.S. Rajan.

Oarsmen from 51 karas (village units) in and around Aranmula arrived on their Palliyodams to have the ceremonial feast. The Vallasadya began around 11 a.m. amid an atmosphere charged with devotion. The excitement hit a crescendo as the guests, in keeping with the tradition, began demanding the dishes in typical Vanchippattu style. As many as 40 dishes were served as part of the feast.

As a prelude to the feast, a ceremonial parade of the Palliyodams was held in the Pampa and the oarsmen were accorded a traditional reception at the temple ghats here.

The curd to be served for the feast had been brought from Chenappady village in Kottayam the other day.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.