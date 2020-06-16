ASHA worker, 5 NoRKs positive

An ASHA worker and five Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 148. Of them,

43 persons have been cured of the disease so far.

A 30-year-old woman who came from Delhi on May 28, a 44-year-old man who came

from Maharashtra on June 5, a 24-year-old youth who came from Qatar on

June 5, a 32-year-old man who came from Maharashtra on June 9, a 47-year-

old man who came from Maharashtra on June 10 and a 42-year-old ASHA

worker from Mallappuzhasserry are the six persons who tested positive.

As many as 99 persons who came into contact with the ASHA worker were home quarantined.

131 in hospitals

A total of 131, including patients, remained under observation at various hospitals.

As per a medical bulletin, eight of them are at the District Hospital at Kozhencherry, 46 at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, three at the General Hospital at Adoor, 57 persons at the Firstline COVID Treatment Centre at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, and 17 others at various private hospitals in the district.

So far, 144 throat swab samples from the district tested positive and 10,014 tested negative.

4,580 quarantined

A total of 4,580 persons are in quarantine in the district as on Tuesday evening. This include 3,348 people who came from other States, 1,107 who came from abroad, besides 125 contacts of infected persons.

As many as 1,032 quarantined persons have been sent to 131 COVID Care Centres opened in different parts of the district, the bulletin said.