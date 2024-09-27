ADVERTISEMENT

Asha Lawrence moves HC

Published - September 27, 2024 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Asha Lawrence, daughter of late Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader M.M. Lawrence, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the decision of the advisory committee set up at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, to hand over the mortal remains of her father for medical research.

In a writ petition filed before the court, she also sought a directive to the Principal of the medical college to hand over her her father’s body to enable her to bury the body at St. Francis Xavier’s church, Kathrikadavu, following Christian faith and rituals.

She alleged that the decision of the committee was biased. Though the written submission filed by her was accepted by the committee, no proper hearing was given to her. However, her two siblings, M.L Sajeevan and Sujatha Boban, who signed an affidavit to hand over the body to the college, were heard separately. She alleged that the Principal refused to conduct a comprehensive hearing involving all persons despite repeated requests. She pointed out that during the hearing, her sister, Sujatha Boban, withdrew the consent given by her in the form of an affidavit.

