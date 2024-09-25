Asha Lawrence lodges police complaint of assault at farewell of her father M.M. Lawrence

Asha Lawrence, daughter of the departed Marxist leader M.M. Lawrence, has lodged a complaint with District Police Chief (Kochi City) alleging that she and her son were assaulted when they had turned up at Town Hall for her father’s farewell earlier this week.

The complaint, among others, named her brother and senior government pleader M.L. Sajeevan, CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan and her brother-in-law Boban Varghese. She lodged the complaint with Putta Vimaladitya, District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

“The petition has been handed over to the Town North police. Proper action will be taken after investigating the matter,” said Mr. Vimaladitya.

Ms. Asha, however, accused the police of deliberately delaying the registration of a first information report (FIR) to help the accused despite lodging the complaint on Tuesday morning.

The Marxist veteran’s farewell on Monday turned into a nasty spectacle after Ms. Asha and her son resisted attempts to donate his body to the Ernakulam Government Medical College (GMC), which his son and the other daughter, Sujatha Boban, claimed was his wish.

The Kerala High Court had put on hold the move following a writ petition filed by Ms. Asha. The court had asked the Principal of the Government Medical College (GMC) to hear Ms. Asha’s objections. Mr. Sajeevan and Ms. Boban had submitted a consent letter to the medical college authorities expressing their willingness to donate the body.

The medical college authorities had since then taken over the possession of the body to preserve it till a decision on the contentious issue was taken. The Principal of GMC has asked all three children of the late leader to appear at his chamber on Wednesday noon to depose on the contentious issue.

An advisory committee comprising the medical superintendent of the medical college, heads of the departments of Anatomy and Forensic Medicine and the chief of the medical education unit has been set up for the purpose. The committee will submit its views after holding mutual consultations.

