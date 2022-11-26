ASF reported five more panchayats, 140 pigs culled

November 26, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

In the first ASF outbreak, as many as 262 pigs in eight farms were culled, and in the second outbreak, as many as 69 pigs were culled in the Thodupuzha region of the district

The Hindu Bureau

African Swine Fever (ASF) was reported in five more panchayats in Idukki.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), the ASF was spotted in Peruvanthanam, Vandanmedu, Kanjikuzhi, Vazhathope, and Konnathady panchayats in the district.

As many as 140 pigs have been culled in the third phase of mass culling after the ASF detection in the last three weeks. On Saturday, officials culled pigs from Peruvanthanam, Vandanmedu and Vazhathope panchayats. AHD officials said that the pigs from the other two farms too would also be culled soon.

According to sources, one of the ASF-reported farm at Meppara, under Vandanmedu panchayat, functioned without a panchayat licence. The ASF outbreak was revealed when the farm owner approached AHD officials to seek financial aid after the death of pigs on his farm. 

A district development meeting held on Saturday at the District Collectorate conference hall decided to take more steps to prevent the ASF outbreak . “The AHD department continues awareness and prevention activities to prevent the ASF outbreak in the district,” said District Collector Sheeba George.

The district administration announced the 10-km radius of the ASF reported panchayats as a monitoring area.

In the first ASF outbreak, as many as 262 pigs in eight farms were culled, and in the second outbreak, as many as 69 pigs were culled in the Thodupuzha region of the district.

