ASF raising alarm over fresh African swine fever cases in Idukki

November 29, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

More panchayats in the district have reported the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF).

During the first outbreak of African swine fever in Peringassery near Thodupuzha in Idukki three weeks ago, the authorities culled as many as 262 pigs to prevent further spread. However, the culling process continues with infection spreading to more local bodies.

ASF general model officer and Idukki sub-collector Arun S. Nair told The Hindu that three more panchayats has reported the outbreak. “We have sent samples from more panchayats in the district for testing and will continue with the culling process till the infection is under control,” Mr. Nair said.

According to pork vendors and farmers, the drastic fall in pork sales is comparable to the pandemic period. Unni Madavana, who runs a pork stall at Peringassery, said the weekly sales have dropped from 1,500 kg to 150 kg per week. “Customers are staying away from pork, which had a huge demand till three weeks ago,” Mr. Madavana said.

A young pig farmer from Thodupuzha, on condition of anonymity, said that the ASF outbreak had dashed his hopes. “Of the 60 pigs in my farm, at least 40 are ready to be sold, but there are hardly any buyers. Many youngsters like me took to pig farming over the last few years. However, the outbreak has cast a shadow on our future,” he said.

As per official data, there are as many as 14,555 pigs in the district. But, the actual number may cross 1.5 lakh pigs. “Many big farms are functioning in remote areas and that too without a licence,” said an official with the Animal Husbandry department.

Idukki district epidemiologist and the department’s PRO Nisanth M. Prabha said that a total of 716 pigs were culled in the district following the outbreak. “The ASF cases were reported in Kanjikuzhy, Vazhathope, Konnathady, Peruvanthanam, Vandanmedu, Vannappuram and Karimannoor panchayats. All pigs were culled within one km radius of these areas,” Mr. Prabha said.

According to sources, more outbreaks may be reported in the district. “Samples have been sent from Kattappana and Thodupuzha municipalities and Puttady and Vathikudy panchayath to confirm the outbreak,” said the source.