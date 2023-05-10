HamberMenu
ASAP to offer first drone pilot training and certification course in Kerala

May 10, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KASARAGOD

C.P.Sajit

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) community skill park in Kasaragod will soon be a learning and certification centre for those who wish to fly drones.

ASAP is collaborating with the Kochi-based Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems (AUADS), which has obtained permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to offer training in drone piloting and technology. It is the only such facility to get the approval in Kerala.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sivaprasad K., chief technical officer, AUADS, said the course was a 96-hour executive programme in small drone piloting, which could be completed in 16 days. A five-day DGCA licensing programme is part of the course. Besides, it will have 3D mapping, UAV survey, UAV assembly and programming, and aerial cinematography.

He said the course was meant for those who have cleared Class 10 and completed the age of 18. Mr. Sivaprasad said drones were gaining popularity for official and civil purposes such as aerial survey, search and rescue operations, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring, firefighting, and delivery services.

The course fee is ₹42,000.

