ADVERTISEMENT

ASAP to hold 2-day Robowar camp in Kozhikode

December 22, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) will conduct a Robowar camp for children in classes from third standard to ninth standard at Community Skill Park, Thavanur, on December 23 and 24.

The camp is expected to provide an immersive experience for children, combining hands-on activities with interactive learning sessions. ASAP officials said that the camp would ignite curiosity and passion for robotics and artificial intelligence among students.

Participants will engage in creating small robotic prototypes. Expert engineers will guide and offer them skills and insights crucial for their future endeavors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For details, ASAP officials can be contacted at 9072370755, 8089462904.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US