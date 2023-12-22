GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASAP to hold 2-day Robowar camp in Kozhikode

December 22, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) will conduct a Robowar camp for children in classes from third standard to ninth standard at Community Skill Park, Thavanur, on December 23 and 24.

The camp is expected to provide an immersive experience for children, combining hands-on activities with interactive learning sessions. ASAP officials said that the camp would ignite curiosity and passion for robotics and artificial intelligence among students.

Participants will engage in creating small robotic prototypes. Expert engineers will guide and offer them skills and insights crucial for their future endeavors.

For details, ASAP officials can be contacted at 9072370755, 8089462904.

