ASAP ties up with Arya Vaidya Sala, to offer diploma in Ayurveda therapy

December 21, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The State government’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) will soon start offering a diploma programme in Ayurveda therapy in association with Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier and ASAP chairperson and managing director Usha Titus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a function held at Kottakkal on Tuesday.

Dr. Varier and Ms. Titus said the tie-up would be mutually beneficial as ASAP would be offering Kottakkal’s well-established masseur therapy regime. For Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, the government adopting its programme will be an added recognition.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai delivered the introductory speech. Dr. Varier presided over the function. Ms. Titus delivered the keynote address.

Arya Vaidya Sala trustee and additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan spoke about the importance of following a strict guideline while administering a body massage.

Deputy chief physician K.V. Rajagopal welcomed the gathering. Senior hospital administration manager Preetha Varier proposed a vote of thanks.

ASAP district programme manager Mercy Priya, Arya Vaidya Sala trustees P. Ramkumar and K.R. Ajay, joint general managers U. Pradeep, P. Rajendran, and heads of various departments attended the function.

