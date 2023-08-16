ASAP skill park ready for opening at Cheriya Kalavoor

August 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A community skill park of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) under the Higher Education department at Cheriya Kalavoor in Alappuzha is ready for opening.

The 25,000-sq-ft park was constructed on 1.5 acres of land in the possession of the Alappuzha district panchayat. The ₹16-crore facility can provide training to 600 students at a time.

Officials said the park would provide world-class skill development training in four major disciplines — IT, activity-based, heavy machinery, and precision-based. Besides, the facility would offer courses in fashion designing, coir, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, foreign languages and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The park, set up in the public-private partnership mode, is managed by a governing committee headed by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.