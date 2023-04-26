ASAP skill park opened at KINFRA park

April 26, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurated ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) Community Skill Park and ASAP Kerala’s administrative block at KINFRA park, Kazhakuttam, here on Wednesday.

The Minister, in her address, said ASAP had a major role in enhancing the State’s employability. The ASAP skill parks were skill development centres that functioned creatively. These had been set up with public-private participation so that ASAP services could become available to the public. The skill park was constructed over three storeys with a total area of 27,000 sq ft and had world-class facilities.

ASAP Kerala’s new administrative block was a four-storey structure with an area of 17,720 sq ft. These two structures were built at a cost of ₹26 crore.

Built using pre-fab technology, the skill park had modern classrooms, conference rooms, IT lab with server room, and AR/VR labs with the latest technology. It was disabled-friendly, with lift and special toilets for the differently abled. Special tiles had been installed for the benefit of the visually challenged. Rainwater harvesting reservoir with a capacity of more than 50,000 litres and filter for reusing rainwater have also been installed.

ASAP provides 33 skill development courses through various skill parks. These include IT and other services, power and energy management, plastic technology, aviation, and automobile technology. ASAP aims at constructing 16 skill parks across the State.