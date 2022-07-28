ASAP skill development expo from July 30 

July 28, 2022 20:47 IST

Stalls of various sectors, placement grooming programme to be part of fair

The State-level inauguration of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) exhibition will be held at Irinjalakuda on July 30.

The exhibition to be held at Christ College, Irinjalakuda, is meant to create awareness in students of various job opportunities, job-oriented courses, certification and details of industries, which provide job training, said Higher Education Minister R. Bindu here on Thursday.

The exhibition will have stalls from various sectors including IT; media and entertainment; electronics and electric vehicles; banking and finance; sports; management; health care; power and energy; environment; agriculture; and foreign studies.

There will be skill talks led by experts in technical and no-technical courses. A placement grooming programme also will be held to prepare the students for the job market, the Minister said.