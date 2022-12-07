ASAP programme: polytechnic girl students to get monthly stipend

December 07, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All girl students of Government Polytechnic College, Attingal, will get a monthly stipend as part of ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme), Kerala’s Industry on Campus programme.

ASAP’s Industry on Campus got the contract for setting up 40 LED video walls in 40 grama panchayat offices in the State as part of Jal Jeevan Mission activities being implemented by the Kerala Association for Rural Development’s implementation support agency. Following discussions with principals of various polytechnic colleges, the principal of Government Polytechnic College, Attingal, expressed readiness to take up the project and implement it through Industry on Campus.

Following this, She-biz, a unit of women students of the polytechnic, received the work order. ASAP has trained six engineering students in video wall assembly and programming. As master trainers, they will provide training to the other students in the unit. The girls will be given a monthly stipend of at least ₹5,000 in return for their efforts.

She-biz will be flagged off on Thursday.