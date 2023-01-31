ASAP offers Palakkad IIT-certified course in AI, ML

January 31, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), a State-run skill upgrading agency, is offering a programme on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad.

ASAP has come up with the new course in the wake of AI and ML emerging as a frontier technology driving innovation in several spheres of life and in working places.

The 756-hour programme is designed as per industry needs and international standards. IIT Palakkad will certify the programme. The course is conducted in collaboration with different colleges across Kerala in a blended learning mode that includes online and offline sessions.

A batch will have 30 students. Officials said it would be the most affordable AI and ML course certified by an IIT.

The programme will cost ₹41,300 for students and ₹64,900 for professionals. Science background is not mandatory for the course and it is open for graduates of all streams. Candidates can apply through the ASAP Kerala website from February 1.

The course will offer practical knowledge required for an array of new jobs in the AI field such as AI & ML scientist, data scientist, machine learning engineer, robotics scientist, business intelligence developer, and AI research scientist.

ASAP officials said the programme with internship would offer an opportunity for students to acquire an additional skill along with their studies.