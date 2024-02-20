GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASAP Kerala workshop for engineering students

February 20, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

ASAP Kerala has invited applications for a three-day free online workshop on Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) System on Chip (SoC) Design for engineering students, which will be held from February 24 to 26.

Students pursuing a BE or BTech in Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Instrumentation, Electrical and Electronics; MTech or MS in Electronics, or MSc Electronics can register for the workshop on or before February 22 onboard the official website of ASAP Kerala: connect.asapkerala.gov.in/events/10985. Further, enquiries can be made through mail at: outreach@asapkerala.gov.in or call: 7893643355.

